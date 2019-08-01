KET founder O. Leonard Press dies at age 97 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KET founder O. Leonard Press dies at age 97

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - O. Leonard Press, who built Kentucky Educational Television into a nationally respected model for educational, cultural, historical and public affairs programming, has died. He was 97.

In a statement on its website, KET says Press died Wednesday night at Lexington's Central Baptist Hospital. KET says Press was a "visionary" who changed the state forever.

At Press' urging, the Kentucky General Assembly in 1962 passed legislation creating the Kentucky Authority for Educational Television and named Press as its first executive director.

Press was involved in much of the fundraising for the new network.

Based in Lexington, KET signed on the air for the first time on Sept. 26, 1968, broadcasting weekdays during school hours across the state.

Press retired in 1991.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.