New medical uniforms store set to hold grand opening in Marion

WSIL -- Owners of a new store in Marion are gearing up for their grand opening this weekend.

The celebration for Mark's Scrubs Medical Uniforms and Apparel will be held this Saturday, August 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During that grand opening event there will be will have activities for everyone of all ages to take part in. Sweet Shishkabobs and Winston’s Bagels will be there with their treats. Both Winston’s Bagels and Sweet Shishkabobs will be free of charge for the first 60 guests, but tips are always appreciated.

The store is located west of Kroger at 1401 North Carbon Street Suite B. For more information click here.