Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments

Posted: Updated:

By JEFF MARTIN
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta will soon add lessons about the South's racist history on markers placed next to four historic monuments.

Officials say the first of the panels could be installed as early as Friday.

In Atlanta's Piedmont Park, a 1911 Peace Monument commemorating post-Civil War reconciliation will get context noting that its inscription promotes a narrative centered on white veterans, while ignoring African Americans.

Georgia law bars the removal of such monuments. Other states with laws protecting Confederate monuments include Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Atlanta History Center President and CEO Sheffield Hale says the project puts the city ahead of other communities grappling with what to do about their monuments.

Hale says context provided by the markers will help people to have civil discussions based on facts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.