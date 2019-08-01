August's weather starts off where July left off

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Welcome to August! Wash, rinse, and repeat weather through the end of the week. A few fair weather clouds, temperatures in the mid 80s and humidity mostly remaining in check.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Illinois State Police Trooper was injured in a crash Wednesday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have three dogs and two kittens looking for a forever home in this edition of Pets of Week.
COBDEN (WSIL) -- More complaint against an amusement ride company out of Indiana.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois workers will no longer have to disclose their salary history to employers under a new state law.
(WSIL) -- Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling approximately 32,400 pounds of canned beef products due to a potential processing defect, which may have resulted in bacteria in the products.
WARE (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a deer mount which was stolen from the Davis Hunting Club in Ware.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- An agency that provides services to families, the elderly and the disabled moves into a new, bigger building.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Pope County Sheriff, Jerry Suits, recounts some of his most recent memories of the Nine Day Trail Ride, an annual event that’s been around for more than 50 years.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An effort is underway to revive a popular Carbondale burger joint.
