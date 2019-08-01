August's weather starts off where July left off - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

August's weather starts off where July left off

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Welcome to August! Wash, rinse, and repeat weather through the end of the week. A few fair weather clouds, temperatures in the mid 80s and humidity mostly remaining in check. 

The main storm track is focused out west along the Missouri-Kansas state lines. 

Warmer air and humidity slowly begin to return this weekend. A couple stray showers or a stray thunderstorm during the heat of the day is possible, but overall, rain chances will remain low through the early part of next week. 

Temperatures continue to warm closer to normal through the middle of next week. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3 This Morning. 

