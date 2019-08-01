Officials plan youth tech event to overlap with Lollapalooza - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials plan youth tech event to overlap with Lollapalooza

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago officials are planning a youth technology event to coincide with Lollapalooza.

It is called ThinkChicago. The idea is to introduce 200 students from dozens of schools to the city's technology industry during one of the country's most popular music festivals.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office says students from 41 schools in 17 states have been chosen to participate. Local participating schools include Chicago State University, Columbia College and Northwestern University.

Officials say it's a chance to show case Chicago.

Participants will get access to Lollapalooza, including a backstage tour, and visit Chicago tech incubator 1871 and the Illinois Institute of Technology, among other places.

The youth event ends Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.