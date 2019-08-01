Marine veteran enters race for 6th District seat in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marine veteran enters race for 6th District seat in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Josh Hicks, a Marine veteran and former police officer, has launched his campaign for the Kentucky congressional seat held by Republican Andy Barr.

Hicks was a longtime Republican who switched parties in 2016, citing his disenchantment with GOP policies that he says favor corporations and the wealthy. Hicks, a Lexington attorney, ran for the legislature last year, losing to Republican state Rep. Stan Lee.

Now Hicks hopes to unseat Barr next year. The fourth-term congressman represents the state's 6th District, which covers portions of central and east-central Kentucky.

Barr was a target of national Democrats last year but held off a strong challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath . McGrath opted to join the race to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell next year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.