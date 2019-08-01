Quinton Lucas to be sworn in as Kansas City's new mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City is set to inaugurate its new mayor.

Quinton Lucas will take office following a swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning at City Hall.

Lucas, a 34-year-old black man, will succeed two-term Mayor Sly James. He defeated outgoing Councilwoman Jolie Justus in the mayor's race in June.

Lucas becomes the mayor of a city where he and his family were often homeless during his childhood on Kansas City's impoverished east side. Despite those struggles, Lucas won academic scholarships to a prestigious private school in Kansas City and then to Washington University in St. Louis and Cornell Law School. He is a practicing attorney and a member of the University of Kansas law faculty.

Six new and six returning members of the City Council also will take office Thursday.

