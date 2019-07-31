Beefy Mac recalled due to potential bacteria - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beefy Mac recalled due to potential bacteria

(WSIL) --  Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling approximately 32,400 pounds of canned beef products due to a potential processing defect, which may have resulted in bacteria in the products.

The canned beef items were produced on July 18, 2019 and sold at Sav A Lot.

The 15-oz. canned "Kaskey's BEEFY MAC PASTA IN TOMATO & MEAT SAUCE" products were shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, and Texas. 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. If you have these in your pantry, you should return them to the place of purchase. 

You can click here to read more about the recall.

