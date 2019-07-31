Beefy Mac recalled due to potential bacteria

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois workers will no longer have to disclose their salary history to employers under a new state law.
(WSIL) -- Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling approximately 32,400 pounds of canned beef products due to a potential processing defect, which may have resulted in bacteria in the products.
WARE (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a deer mount which was stolen from the Davis Hunting Club in Ware.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- An agency that provides services to families, the elderly and the disabled moves into a new, bigger building.
POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Pope County Sheriff, Jerry Suits, recounts some of his most recent memories of the Nine Day Trail Ride, an annual event that’s been around for more than 50 years.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An effort is underway to revive a popular Carbondale burger joint.
(WSIL) -- Thousands of students were denied MAP grant funding last year despite meeting the criteria for low-income families, and there are more than a dozen cases in Illinois where students from wealthier families used a loophole to qualify for financial aid.
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge told Jussie Smollett's attorneys he's not changing his mind about appointing a special prosecutor in the case against the actor and that he won't let another judge replace him.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say a 10-year-old girl who took her mother's SUV because she wanted breakfast got lost and collided with another vehicle.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker contends allocation of state funds to Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses should be done on a proportional basis with criteria that includes student population and building needs.
