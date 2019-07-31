Deer mount stolen from hunting club

WARE (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a deer mount which was stolen from the Davis Hunting Club in Ware.

Sheriff Harvel released a surveillance image of the person who took the mount on July 26 at approximately 3 a.m.

If you recognize the person or the mount in this picture, please call the Union county Sheriff's Office at (618) 833-5500.