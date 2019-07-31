2 police officers injured in South Side crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 police officers injured in South Side crash

CHICAGO (AP) - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash on the city's far South Side.

The crash Wednesday evening involved a Chicago Police Department SUV with its lights and sirens activated and a civilian SUV. The police vehicle flipped on its side, with the front of civilian vehicle lodged in its roof.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman says the two officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Several civilians involved in the accident declined medical attention.

Authorities say the driver of the civilian vehicle was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without insurance and passing a vehicle on the right.

