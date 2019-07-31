Nine Day Trail Ride brings people and horses to Pope County

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Pope County Sheriff, Jerry Suits, recounts some of his most recent memories of the Nine Day Trail Ride, an annual event that’s been around for more than 50 years.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An effort is underway to revive a popular Carbondale burger joint.
(WSIL) -- Thousands of students were denied MAP grant funding last year despite meeting the criteria for low-income families, and there are more than a dozen cases in Illinois where students from wealthier families used a loophole to qualify for financial aid.
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge told Jussie Smollett's attorneys he's not changing his mind about appointing a special prosecutor in the case against the actor and that he won't let another judge replace him.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say a 10-year-old girl who took her mother's SUV because she wanted breakfast got lost and collided with another vehicle.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker contends allocation of state funds to Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses should be done on a proportional basis with criteria that includes student population and building needs.
SPARTA (WSIL) -- Trapshooters from across the globe are in southern Illinois this week.
CARBONDALE -- The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute just published a study based on 12 years of polling. The latest research directly ties into what we saw during last nights Democratic debate.
WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States. The grants to airports in Illinois include the following awards: • $673,000 to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion to c...
