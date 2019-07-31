Transportation Secretary announces $9.13 million in grants to 3 Illinois airports

WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.



The grants to airports in Illinois include the following awards:

• $673,000 to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion to construct a terminal building.

• $2.93 million to Decatur Airport for runway rehabilitation.

• $5.53 million to Quad City International Airport in Moline to improve runway drainage.

"This significant investment in airport improvements in Illinois will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation," Chao said.

The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.