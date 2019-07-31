Caritas Family Solutions cuts ribbon on new building - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Caritas Family Solutions cuts ribbon on new building

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- An agency that provides services to families, the elderly, and the disabled moves into a new, bigger building.

Caritas Family Solutions cut the ribbon today on the new facility in Mt. Vernon. The agency helps hundreds of foster kids and their families.

CEO Gary Huelsman said the need for services is growing and Caritas needed more space to accommodate that.

"We had some difficulties. We had a little bit of flooding after 11 inches of rain and we had to clean out some drains and renovate some space at the lower level, but we got through that and the staff and family and clients are loving the new space," Huelsman said.

Caritas moved to the new location on South 10th Street in Mt. Vernon in April.

