Chautauqua Road reopens - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chautauqua Road reopens

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Chautauqua Road in Carbondale has reopened following bridge repairs.

It had been closed from Emerald Lane to Tower Road since July 1.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.