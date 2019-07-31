Political expert talks strategies after Tuesday's debate

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute just published a study based on 12 years of polling. The latest research directly ties into what we saw during last night's Democratic debate.

Political expert, John Jackson, says the debate featured two strategies.

Play to your base, get them riled-up and get them to the polls. (This was used by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.) Reach out to moderates.

Jackson points out, it's hard to just win the base and win the presidency. Jackson says findings from Illinois in research by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute may surprise people.

"We compare Illinois to the country, and believe it or not, more people identify themselves as conservative rather than liberal, even in deep blue Illinois," said Jackson.

The most recent Gallup poll showed 35 percent of the nation identified as conservative, 27 percent as liberal and 35 percent considered themselves moderates. Jackson says a lot of candidates will gear their campaigns towards those moderate voters ahead of the 2020 election.

You can see the results of the 12-year Paul Simon Poll here.