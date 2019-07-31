Du Quoin City Clerk collects back-to-school toiletries - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Du Quoin City Clerk collects back-to-school toiletries

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin City Clerk's office is collecting toiletries for families in need ahead of the start of the new school year.

The office is asking for donations of:

  • Deodorant (boys & girls)
  • Body sprays (boys & girls)
  • Body wash (boys & girls)
  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Hair accessories (hair pins, hair ties, combs, brushes)
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Shaving accessories (razors, shaving cream)

The office is collecting just about anything you'd find in your bathroom cabinet. The office said donors would be surprised to know how many students need these basic necessities. Those supplies will be distributed when students return to school.

