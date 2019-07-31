Kansas City lawmaker resigns to serve on city council - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City lawmaker resigns to serve on city council

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Democratic Rep. Brandon Ellington has officially stepped down from the Missouri House.

Ellington submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday. He's leaving to serve on the Kansas City Council.

Voters first elected Ellington to the Missouri House in 2011. He would have been barred by term limits from seeking re-election to the Legislature beginning in 2020.

Much of Ellington's work as a lawmaker focused on revamping the state's criminal justice system, promoting economic development and advocating for equal rights. But, like most Democrats, he faced challenges in advancing his proposals in the Republican-led Legislature.

In his resignation letter to Gov. Mike Parson, Ellington wrote that he's looking forward to continuing to serve as a voice for the voiceless.

