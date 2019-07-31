Missouri governor headed to Australia for trade mission - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri governor headed to Australia for trade mission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is heading to Australia for a trade mission.

Parson is scheduled to leave Thursday and return Aug. 10.

Parson's office says a top priority of the trip is to learn about an Australian program that incentivizes state governments to sell public assets and then use the money for infrastructure improvements.

He's also planning on meeting with Australian businesses and CEOs to pitch Missouri for future investments.

The trip is being funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit that has paid for similar trade missions for former governors.

This is Parson's second international trade mission since he took office last year. He visited France, Germany and Switzerland in June and attended the Paris Air Show.

