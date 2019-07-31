SPARTA (WSIL) -- Trapshooters from across the globe are in southern Illinois this week.

Thousands of participants have gathered in Sparta for the 120th Grand American World Trapshooting Championship.

One of those is 16-year-old Wade Schaefer from Waltonville, Illinois.

He's been hooked on trapshooting ever since a family vacation at age 8 landed him near a shooting complex.

"We used to camp all the time and noticed a trap range called Rend lake Trap Shooting, and I got my first shot gun," the teen recalls.

He's been getting kids his age interested in the sport by forming a youth group called "Waltonville Trapshooting".

"Our team is almost like a little family and everything like that, so you just want to shoot with your friend and everything," he says.

Schaefer is just one of nearly 5,000 competitors in the Grand American Trapshooting Competition, which is being held in Sparta for the 14th straight year.

Lynn Gipson, Executive Director of the Amateur Trapshooting competition and organizer of the championship, says it's a growing sport among youth.

More than half, or nearly 30,000, of the Amateur Trapshooting Association's members are 23 or younger.

Gipson says the rise comes from youths forming groups like Schaefer's, and kids passing along the sport to their siblings.

"The younger brother or the younger sister gets involved when the older brother or sister was shooting," Gipson explain. "So it's a wonderful thing and it's great for the future of the sport."

Competitors come from four foreign countries including Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

However, most foreign trapshooters come from Brazil like Edgar Bortolozzo, a 34-year-old farmer from the central part of the country.

He got into the sport when he was 21 due to stricter gun laws in Brazil.

"When my father was younger we bought some guns and we liked to hunt," Bortolozzo explains. "But now, we cannot hunt over there."

This is his second year at the championship, and he plans to keep coming back.

"I love shooting, I love the smell of the powder, I like to break them (clay pigeons)," he adds with laugh.

The Grand American Trapshooting Championship continues through August 10, and it's free for the public to watch.

Organizers say there's also plenty of vendors and food.

Here's a link to the schedule or call (618) 449-2224.