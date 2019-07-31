Durbin calls for ending the death penalty by federal government

(WSIL) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois has introduced legislation to ban the use of the death penalty by the federal government.

Eight other senators co-sponsored the legislation.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr recently announced federal executions would resume for the first time in 16 years.

There have only been three federal executions in the last 50 years.



“Try as we might, we cannot escape the fact that the death penalty in America is disproportionately imposed on minorities and poor people,” Durbin said. “Supreme Court Justices Harry Blackmun and John Paul Stevens both declared their opposition to the death penalty by the end of their judicial careers, recognizing the system to be deeply flawed. I am also struck by the revelations we have had over the last few decades that led to dozens of exonerations of innocent prisoners who had languished for years on death row, awaiting execution for crimes they didn’t commit. In light of these concerns, Illinois eliminated the state death penalty eight years ago. We should do the same at the federal level.”

A companion bill was introduced in the U.S. House last week.

