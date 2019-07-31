Illinois pilot OK after helicopter crash in North Dakota - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois pilot OK after helicopter crash in North Dakota

Posted: Updated:

FESSENDEN, N.D. (AP) - An Illinois pilot suffered only minor injuries when a helicopter crashed in central North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the helicopter was spraying waterways along a highway south of Fessenden on Wednesday morning when the pilot tried to go under power lines.

The blades caught the bottom power line, causing the helicopter to crash in a field.

The pilot, 49-year-old Michael Hamouz of Willowbrook, Illinois, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance as a precaution.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.