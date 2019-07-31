August arrives cooler than normal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

August arrives cooler than normal

WSIL - More quiet weather is coming our way.  Temperatures will continue to run cooler than normal into the weekend.  Small chances of pop-up storms will start to move back in the forecast, but overall most of us should be dry into next week. 

Jim fills in all the blanks in his forecast on News 3 this evening. 

