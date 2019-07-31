New house beer now on tap at Quatro's

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A pizza favorite in Carbondale now has a new house beer.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Cortez Johnson, 19, of Mt. Vernon, along with three juveniles, were taken into custody.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon has announced the names of two U.S. soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan on Monday.
GRAND RIVERS, Ky (WSIL) -- An experimental projected designed to deter Asian carp from entering Lake Barley is now underway.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A "Black Super Moon" will rise in the sky Wednesday night. It's called a "Black Moon" because it's the second new moon of the month, the other occurring on July 2.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures are nearly ten degrees cooler waking up this morning compared to yesterday. In the wake of a cold front, quiet weather once again takes hold through the remainder of the week.
ANNA (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with floodwaters surrounding homes and businesses in McClure, instead of avoiding the water Tuesday night, they dove right in.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- In a few weeks a Chester High School student will begin his senior year without his twin brother who was lost in a tragic accident.
(WSIL) -- It will likely come as no surprise that I-57 is the deadliest highway in Illinois, but you may be surprised to learn that Missouri and Kentucky actually have deadlier highways.
(WSIL) -- Illinois State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) is expressing serious concerns following news reports revealing possible widespread abuse of the state and federal student financial aid system.
