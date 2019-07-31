New house beer now on tap at Quatro's

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A pizza favorite in Carbondale now has a new house beer.

You can now find the solution on tap at Quatro's.

The German style Pilsner is double hopped and a collaboration with Main Street Brewing in Belleville.

Manager Blake Morrison says the Solution is already a big hit.

"It's a really light, crisp beer that's going to go really well with the Quatro's Challenge. You have the challenge and the solution," Morrison said.



On Thursday Aug. 1 Quatro's will have an official launch party for the Solution. It starts at 4:00 p.m.

Pints of the beer will be on special for $1.50 throughout the day.

