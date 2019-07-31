Kentucky Democrats: 'Just say Nyet to Moscow Mitch' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Democrats: 'Just say Nyet to Moscow Mitch'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrats in Mitch McConnell's home state are pitching "Moscow Mitch" merchandise to try and capitalize on a bitter dispute involving the Kentucky senator over election security legislation.

The Kentucky Democratic Party said Wednesday it's launching the "Moscow Mitch" webstore in a dig at the Senate majority leader.

The party is selling red T-shirts for $25. They depict a picture of McConnell wearing a Cossack hat with the "hammer and sickle" symbol. The shirt declares "Just say Nyet to Moscow Mitch" in yellow, Soviet-style letters.

A Washington Post columnist recently criticized the Senate Republican leader for blocking legislation aimed at protecting the nation's political system against foreign attack. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough weighed in with the "Moscow Mitch" nickname.

McConnell fired back in a speech comparing the attacks to "modern-day McCarthyism."

