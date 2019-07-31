Pritzker: Funding of 2 SIU campuses should be proportional

(WSIL) -- Thousands of students were denied MAP grant funding last year despite meeting the criteria for low-income families, and there are more than a dozen cases in Illinois where students from wealthier families used a loophole to qualify for financial aid.
(WSIL) -- Thousands of students were denied MAP grant funding last year despite meeting the criteria for low-income families, and there are more than a dozen cases in Illinois where students from wealthier families used a loophole to qualify for financial aid.
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge told Jussie Smollett's attorneys he's not changing his mind about appointing a special prosecutor in the case against the actor and that he won't let another judge replace him.
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge told Jussie Smollett's attorneys he's not changing his mind about appointing a special prosecutor in the case against the actor and that he won't let another judge replace him.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say a 10-year-old girl who took her mother's SUV because she wanted breakfast got lost and collided with another vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say a 10-year-old girl who took her mother's SUV because she wanted breakfast got lost and collided with another vehicle.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker contends allocation of state funds to Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses should be done on a proportional basis with criteria that includes student population and building needs.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker contends allocation of state funds to Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses should be done on a proportional basis with criteria that includes student population and building needs.
SPARTA (WSIL) -- Trapshooters from across the globe are in southern Illinois this week.
SPARTA (WSIL) -- Trapshooters from across the globe are in southern Illinois this week.
CARBONDALE -- The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute just published a study based on 12 years of polling. The latest research directly ties into what we saw during last nights Democratic debate.
CARBONDALE -- The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute just published a study based on 12 years of polling. The latest research directly ties into what we saw during last nights Democratic debate.
WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States. The grants to airports in Illinois include the following awards: • $673,000 to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion to c...
WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States. The grants to airports in Illinois include the following awards: • $673,000 to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion to c...
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin City Clerk's office is collecting toiletries for families in need ahead of the start of the new school year.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin City Clerk's office is collecting toiletries for families in need ahead of the start of the new school year.
(WSIL) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois has introduced legislation to ban the use of the death penalty by the federal government.
(WSIL) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois has introduced legislation to ban the use of the death penalty by the federal government.