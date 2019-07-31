Pritzker: Funding of 2 SIU campuses should be proportional - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker: Funding of 2 SIU campuses should be proportional

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker contends allocation of state funds to Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses should be done on a proportional basis with criteria that includes student population and building needs.

Pritzker made the comment Tuesday as he signed legislation giving the two student trustees on the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees voting power. Previously, one student from each campus is elected to serve on the SIU Board of Trustees, with only one student given voting power.

Funding of SIU's campuses has been a source of controversy in recent years. Since about 1975, state funds have been allotted on a roughly 64% to 36% split between Carbondale and Edwardsville.

There has been a recent push from some southern Illinois legislators for the Edwardsville campus to receive a greater share as it equaled and then surpassed the Carbondale campus in enrollment during the last two school years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

