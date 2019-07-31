Mt. Vernon man arrested for arson

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man is facing charges after an early morning fire.

Just after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Mt. Vernon Fire Department were called to the 700 block of South 21st Street for a report that the side of a house had been set of fire.

The resident was able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators at the scene recovered an item they say had been set on fire and thrown at the house.

Cortez Johnson, 19, of Mt. Vernon, along with three juveniles, were taken into custody.

The three juveniles were later released pending further investigation. Johnson was charged with aggravated arson and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.