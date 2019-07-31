Officials begin installing system to block invasive fish - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials begin installing system to block invasive fish

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (AP) - Officials say they have begun constructing a riverbed bubbler and sound system in Lake Barkley as an experimental and environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

The Paducah Sun reports the bio-acoustic fish fence at Barkley Dam in western Kentucky will be evaluated over the course of the next three years, although officials hope to see some preliminary results next year.

Several agencies in Kentucky and Tennessee are combining funding, technology or staff to move forward with the project to stop the spread of Asian carp.

David Lambert is with Fish Guidance Systems, which is installing the fence. He says if it's successful, the fence can be installed at other places along the Mississippi River Basin where Asian carp are a concern.

