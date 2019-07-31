Chicago officer hurt when boys throw rocks at squad car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago officer hurt when boys throw rocks at squad car

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one of their sergeants was injured when three boys threw rocks at her squad car on the Southwest Side.

Police say the rocks shattered the squad car's windshield Tuesday night and left the sergeant with a cut to her arm. She was treated and released at a hospital. Her name wasn't released.

Police say the boys, ages 10 and 11, threw the rocks from an overpass. They were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to property and released to family members.

