Judge acquits man in shooting that leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A judge has acquitted a St. Louis man in a gas station shooting that killed an Atlanta-area man and wounded two others.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach found 19-year-old Anthony Claxton not guilty on the second day of a jury trial. The judge issued the directed verdict of acquittal after prosecutors finished presenting evidence in the case.

Claxton had been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of 27-year-old Darius Rackley, of Decatur, Georgia. The shooting also left Rackley's brother and father wounded.

Claxton's lawyer, Terry Niehoff, says prosecutors lacked the evidence to prove that his client was involved.

Two other suspects in the shooting are set to stand trial in October.

