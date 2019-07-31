Pets of the Week: August 1, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: August 1, 2019

Posted:
PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647 PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647
Herrin Animal Control: (618) 988-1777 Herrin Animal Control: (618) 988-1777
Jefferson County Animal Control: (618) 244-8024 Jefferson County Animal Control: (618) 244-8024
Finding Forever Animal Rescue: (815) 766-2198 Finding Forever Animal Rescue: (815) 766-2198
Union County Animal Control: (618) 833-4915 Union County Animal Control: (618) 833-4915

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have three dogs and two kittens looking for a forever home in this edition of Pets of Week.

First up is Hank. Hank is a very mild tempered, friendly boy who loves people. He is about 3-years-old and weighs 22-lbs. He is a small Shepard-mix with a big heart and a lot of love to give. If you're interested in Hank he's at PAWS' Place Adoption Center in Anna. 

Next is a male Shepherd about 2-3 years old. He was found running with another dog and needs a name and home. He can be found at Herrin Animal Control.

Hero is a Rot-Lab mix about a year old who will will make a wonderful pet. You can check out Hero at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.

If you're looking for a furry feline companion, Finding Foerever Animal Rescue in Marion has an 8-month-old yellow cat that loves to talk and tell you about her day.

The last animal looking for a home is a beautiful blue kitten that is about 9-weeks-old and very sweet. You can meet her at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.

