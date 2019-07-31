Bevin points to suicides as reason to oppose gambling - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin points to suicides as reason to oppose gambling

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin says suicides are part of the societal costs related to casino gambling, as he lashed out at his opponent's support for expanded gambling as a way to help fund pensions.

In a radio interview Wednesday, Bevin said: "Every night somewhere in America, somebody takes their life in a casino because they've wasted the last semblance of dignity and hope that they had." Bevin says "families are ruined" due to gambling.

Kentucky's Republican governor made the comments on WKDZ without offering evidence.

His Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, wants to push for expanded gambling as a revenue resource to support chronically underfunded public pension systems.

Bevin says the revenue generated would not come close to fixing the state's pension woes and says there's "no political appetite" for expanded gambling in Kentucky.

