Man who faked being a DEA agent gets 10 years in prison - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who faked being a DEA agent gets 10 years in prison

Posted: Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A man who prosecutors say faked being a law officer and stole more than $300,000 from immigrants in Texas and Illinois who were seeking legal status has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Modesto Gonzalez III was sentenced Tuesday. Prosecutors say Gonzalez impersonated a Drug Enforcement Agent and told immigrants in the Austin and Chicago areas that they would be deported if they didn't pay him thousands of dollars apiece. Prosecutors say he later demanded that the immigrants pay him taxes.

Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Caldwell County man must repay the victims.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gonzalez has three prior convictions for impersonating a law officer and impersonation-based theft.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.