Look to the sky for the Black Supermoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A "Black Super Moon" will rise in the sky Wednesday night. It's called a "Black Moon" because it's the second new moon of the month, the other occurring on July 2. The second full moon in a month is called a "Blue Moon".

The Black Moon will also be a "Super Moon" because it is near the moon's closest point in its orbit to earth, known as the perigee. Don't worry, you won't likely see much difference in the moon tonight as it will still be 223,320 miles from earth.

Black Moons occur every two to three years, but they can happen at different times in different locations. For example, in North America, the new second new moon is on July 31. The rest of the world will have to wait until the end of August to see a Black Moon, as the new moon falls on August 1 and then again on August 30.

A new moon is the first lunar phase, when the sun and moon are aligned and the sun and earth are on opposite sides of the moon. That means the only light that will make the moon visible is reflected from the earth.

While checking out the "Black Super Moon", keep an eye for meteors as the Perseid meteor shower is occurring right now. The peak of the meteor shower will fall between August 11-13, but this week may provide the best viewing opportunities with less moon light to drown out the shooting stars.