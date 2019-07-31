Pleasant weather to cap off July

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures are nearly ten degrees cooler waking up this morning compared to yesterday. In the wake of a cold front, quiet weather once again takes hold through the remainder of the week.

Winds out of the north will keep cooler than normal and lower humidity air pumping in through Friday.

A stalled front will be the focus for multiple rounds of storms and heavy rain from the Dakotas southward into western Missouri and eastern Kansas. We could see some of the high cloud cover from these storms and there's a small chance for a shower making it into southeast Missouri, but generally, we are expecting to remain dry.

Warmer air along with humidity starts to creep back in once the weekend arrives. This will bring temperatures back into the upper 80s during the afternoon and pop up storms return back into the forecast.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.