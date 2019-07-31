Driver struck, killed bicyclist on dark Missouri highway - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver struck, killed bicyclist on dark Missouri highway

Posted: Updated:

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a driver has struck and killed a bicyclist who was riding along a southern Missouri highway after nightfall.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday about a ½ mile (8.05 kilometers) east of Lebanon. The patrol says the 18-year-old driver was unable to see 47-year-old Ronnie Miller because it was dark. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.