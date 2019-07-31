Impossible Foods, others, use partners to expand - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Impossible Foods, others, use partners to expand

Posted: Updated:

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer

After months of shortages, Impossible Foods is partnering with a veteran food production company to ramp up supplies of its popular plant-based burgers.

The Redwood City, Calif.-based startup is partnering with Illinois-based OSI Group. OSI was an original supplier to McDonald's. It's one of the world's largest food producers.

OSI will immediately begin production of the Impossible Burger at one of its Midwest plants and expand to other facilities soon.

Impossible Foods says OSI will help the company double its production in the near term and quadruple it by the end of 2019.

Impossible Foods has been struggling since April to meet booming demand from customers, including big chains like White Castle and Burger King.

Rival Beyond Meat also recently signed a co-production deal with a Dutch meat company.

