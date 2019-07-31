Kentucky regulators to take comments on net metering changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky regulators are seeking input on implementing a new law changing the way utility customers receive credit for electricity generated from solar panels and other renewable sources.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission says public comments will be useful in future rate cases that will determine net metering rates for electric utilities.

The PSC says it will make no decisions on those rates in the current proceeding.

Officials say written comments on the matter are due by Sept. 20. The PSC will take comments at a hearing set for Oct. 1 at its offices in Frankfort.

The new state law changes the way utilities will credit retail customers who generate electricity from renewable sources, primarily solar panels.

The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

