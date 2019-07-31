Flood victims finally enjoy summer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Flood victims finally enjoy summer

ANNA (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with floodwaters surrounding homes and businesses in McClure, instead of avoiding the water Tuesday night, they dove right in. 

More than 75 people came out to the pool in Anna to end their summer on a high note. 

Kids of all ages and even parents got to enjoy the night time swim. 

People in McClure have been fighting floodwaters since spring, not allowing anyone time to enjoy summer. 

Emma Young is going into sixth grade and she said her house has been surrounded with water the entire summer. 

"It hasn't really been a fun summer because Mother Nature has brought all these floodwaters," Young said. 

The cleanup process in McClure will begin next week. 

Cleaning supplies and donations are still needed. 

Items like cleaning products, non-perishable food items and diapers are needed the most. 

The donation center is open at The Sparks Ministries building on the south end of McClure, off of Route 3. 

The center is open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. 

Here is a list of items they're in need of:

Gatorade
Juice
Coffee
Creamer (dry)
Coffee filters
Peanut butter
Jelly
Bread
Spaghetti noodles and sauce
Spaghetti Os
Can soups
Mac and cheese
Crackers
Chips
Can vegetables
Apple sauce cups
Can ravioli 
Pancake mix
Cereal
Snack cakes
Pop Tarts
Potatoes 
Instant potatoes
Pudding cups
Microwave popcorn
Can or package tuna
Ramen Noodles
Vienna sausages 
Beans
Packaged nuts
Hamburger Helper
Cooking oil
Trash bags
Bug spray
Bleach wipes
Body wash
Deodorant
Shampoo and conditioner 
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Body wash
Dish soap
Rubber gloves
Dog and cat food
Cat litter

