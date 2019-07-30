Twin brother shares memories of Chester teen killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- In a few weeks a Chester High School student will begin his senior year without his twin brother who was lost in a tragic accident.

Chris Schwier is Brandon's twin brother. He travels back and forth from Chester to Brick Plant Road near Campbell Hill everyday to visit his brother's memorial.

"I like to drive out here to just to say hi and tell him what's going on," Schwier said. "We did everything together, I mean we were the same age, we were twins."

Brandon died nearly two weeks ago when he collided with a trash truck head on.

"He had just come back from a job interview," Schwier said. "He got the job and unfortunately this happened."

Brandon's family and friends made a memorial at the scene of the accident with a cross and some of his favorite things.

Schwier said this is a way to never forget his brother.

"I'm not going to let this stop me and my parents," Schwier said. "We have to keep going because that's what he would want us to do. He was quiet a character to be around, but we can't let him or this tragedy stop us."

Chris and Brandon were just weeks away from starting their senior year at Chester High School.

Chris said they both were very involved at the school from basketball and baseball, to fishing and Future Farmers of America (FFA).

"Ever since I could pick up a bat, we were playing t-ball, basketball, anything you could think of," Schwier said.

Brandon was just days away from signing with the United States Air Force before the accident happened.

Schwier said Brandon wanted to become an engineer.

"I know my last year of high school is going to be very, very difficult for me, but I know he's there for me," Schwier said.

Schwier said he always looked forward to walking across the stage on graduating day with his brother.

"I'm going to take his ashes with me across the stage because he deserves to graduate just as much as everyone else does there," Schwier said.

Schwier said it's Brandon's personality he is going to miss the most.

"He was like a book," Schwier said. "Maybe it might be a bit lame at first, but once you open it up, it was like a rainbow."

Schwier also remembers his brother as protective.

"He was always my body guard when we went somewhere," Schwier said. "He would always walk next to me."

Schwier said he especially remembers his brother watching over him when he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of two.

"If somebody were to walk in, he would tell them 'to be careful, that's my little brother, you be nice to him,'" Schwier said.

The Schwier family hopes to turn their tragedy into a blessing for a fellow athlete.

"We would not always be able to play the sport that we wanted because there are certain fees that you have to pay to get into that sport," Schwier said.

They're using donations they received after his death to help someone who can't afford to play a sport, to play in Brandon's honor.

"So that people that can't afford to play a sport can be able to pay and we would give them the money to pay," Schwier said. "We were not a rich family. Brandon and I were so active it was hard for mom and dad to keep up."

Last week the family held a celebration of life to remember Brandon.

More than 500 people showed up to pay their respects.

Schwier said multiple people told him how they remember his brother.

"They were telling me he was always there for them, he was nice and had an outstanding character," Schwier said.

Brandon has an older brother and sister and was an uncle to his four nieces.

Schwier said he recently ordered blue wristbands for his brother that say, "Blue for Brandon, forever 18."

A fishing tournament is also in the works to raise money for the fishing team at Chester High School.

If you would like to make a donation in Brandon's honor, send a check to Chester High School with Schwier in the memo line.