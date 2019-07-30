Nighttime lane reductions start next week on Route 13 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Road work will being on Route 13 in Carbondale next week, leading to lane closures as you're heading east, out of town.

The work is about a mile past the intersection with Wall Street.

IDOT said crews will be patching up the highway starting August 5 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Depending on the weather, the work is expected to last two to three weeks.