Nighttime lane reductions start next week on Route 13 in Carbond - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nighttime lane reductions start next week on Route 13 in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Road work will being on Route 13 in Carbondale next week, leading to lane closures as you're heading east, out of town.

The work is about a mile past the intersection with Wall Street.

IDOT said crews will be patching up the highway starting August 5 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Depending on the weather, the work is expected to last two to three weeks.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.