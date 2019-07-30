Illinois granted extension to file for federal disaster funding

(WSIL) -- Illinois received an extension for submitting a request for a federal disaster declaration.

The federal declaration would be for storms and flooding that occurred between late February and early July.

The original deadline for such submission was August 2. The state now has until September 3 to request federal assistance.

Acting Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), Alicia Tate-Nadeau, said ""We are just beginning our joint damage assessments with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration and need more time to thoroughly review the information in order to better define the true impact of the event."

FEMA and IEMA began reviewing flood and storm-related costs with local government officials in 30 counties on July 29, including Alexander, Jackson, Randolph, and Union..

The teams will begin assessing damage to homes and businesses around August 12. The assessment teams will also look for other disaster-related impacts that could impede a community's ability to recover, including displacement of residents, the economic effects of road closures on businesses and workers and concerns in areas that have been hit by floods twice in less than a year.

Due to the extensive geographic region and on-going flood fight impeding key transportation thoroughfares, this process is expected to last several weeks.