Amy Mills on new Food Network show

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Here in southern Illinois, it's no secret that Amy Mills knows barbecue.

Mills, who co-owns 17th Street BBQ, has landed herself on the popular series Best in Smoke and Chopped. But this time, she'll be on a new Food Network T.V. show called BBQ Brawl.

"I was so excited when Bobby Flay’s production company reached out to me," she recalls. "I had worked with that producer in the past, and so it’s always nice to be remembered."

Mills says BBQ Brawl, which was filmed in Austin, Texas this February, is something that viewers have never seen before.

Each episode starts with a cook-off between best friends Bobby Flay and Michael Symon. Whoever wins, gets an advantage for their four-person team.

"As the weeks progress, a person goes home during each episode and it finally gets down to Team Michael and Team Bobby and their final competitor," Mills explains.

Mills, who's father is pit master Mike Mills, is one of three judges along with Moe Cason and Chris Lilly. They decided who stays and who goes home.

Competitors are from areas around the U.S. known for their unique barbecue some of them include Tuffy Stone, Carey Bringle and Lynnae Oxley.

Mills won't give out a spoiler on the pit master who wins, landing themselves a digital series on FoodNetwork.com. But, she does hope that being on the T.V. show will bring some extra attention to southern Illinois.

"It really does drive tourism, people travel to visit restaurants of people featured on these shows," Mills adds.

A viewing party will take place at 17th Street Barbecue in Murphysboro on August 1 for the premiere of the show from 7:30 - 9:00 p.m.