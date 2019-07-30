Man who sexually abused neighborhood girls gets 40-year term - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who sexually abused neighborhood girls gets 40-year term

Posted: Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A 52-year-old man who sexually abused three girls in his neighborhood has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Jason Lawson, of Wildwood, was sentenced Tuesday. He was found guilty in June of three counts of statutory sodomy, along with one count each of statutory rape and child molestation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports investigators alleged Lawson's three victims were between the ages of 8 and 10 when they were abused at different times between 2007 and 2016.

Lawson denied the girls' allegations at trial. Defense lawyer Mark Hammer said Lawson maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.