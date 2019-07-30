Cape Girardeau juvenile in custody after shooting

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) is expressing serious concerns following news reports revealing possible widespread abuse of the state and federal student financial aid system.
(WSIL) -- Illinois State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) is expressing serious concerns following news reports revealing possible widespread abuse of the state and federal student financial aid system.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Over the weekend, several police officers jumped into Crab Orchard Lake to rescue a driver who accidentally drove into the water.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Over the weekend, several police officers jumped into Crab Orchard Lake to rescue a driver who accidentally drove into the water.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several years after changing the city's ordinance Carbondale faces possible legal action over its rules on panhandling.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several years after changing the city's ordinance Carbondale faces possible legal action over its rules on panhandling.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Road work will being on Route 13 in Carbondale next week.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Road work will being on Route 13 in Carbondale next week.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- A juvenile suspect is in custody getting into a shootout while trying to steal an SUV.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- A juvenile suspect is in custody getting into a shootout while trying to steal an SUV.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Here in southern Illinois, it's no secret that Amy Mills knows Barbeque.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Here in southern Illinois, it's no secret that Amy Mills knows Barbeque.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair is hiring for several positions.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin State Fair is hiring for several positions.
EDWARDSVILLE (WSIL) -- During a visit to SIU-E, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new law expanding voting rights to both student members of the SIU Board of Trustees.
EDWARDSVILLE (WSIL) -- During a visit to SIU-E, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new law expanding voting rights to both student members of the SIU Board of Trustees.
(WSIL) -- The state now has until September 3 to request federal assistance.
(WSIL) -- The state now has until September 3 to request federal assistance.
CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) -- The world's largest steam locomotive is chugging its way to Wyoming.
CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) -- The world's largest steam locomotive is chugging its way to Wyoming.