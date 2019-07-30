Cape Girardeau juvenile in custody after shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- A juvenile suspect is in custody getting into a shootout while trying to steal an SUV.

It happened Monday evening in the 400 block of South Minnesota in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Cape Girardeau Police say it all started when the boy stole a car in the 400 block of Sheridan. Police tried to stop him while he was driving the stolen vehicle, but he ran away.

He then tried to steal an SUV, but the owner of that vehicle came out of his house to stop him. That's when the two got into a fight leading the boy to shoot at (and miss) the vehicle owner several times. The vehicle owner had his own handgun with him and fired back, striking the suspect in the hip.

Police say the suspect received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries and both vehicles were recovered.

Police are still investigating.