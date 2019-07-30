Du Quoin State Fair hiring workers

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Would you like to work at the Du Quoin State Fair?

The fair is looking for workers in several positions including:

Maintenance

Ticket Takers

Parking

Customer Service

The fair runs August 23 through September 2.

