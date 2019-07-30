Du Quoin State Fair hiring workers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Du Quoin State Fair hiring workers

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Would you like to work at the Du Quoin State Fair? 

The fair is looking for workers in several positions including:

  • Maintenance
  • Ticket Takers
  • Parking
  • Customer Service

The fair runs August 23 through September 2. 

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fduquoinstatefair%2Fposts%2F2495492113814342&width=500" width="500" height="594" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

MORE: Phillip Phillips completes Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup

