Man unfit for trial for confining daughter in basement

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man who, with his wife, is accused of confining their 10-year-old daughter to their basement has been found mentally unfit for trial by a court-appointed doctor.

Randy Swopes' status was revealed Tuesday during a hearing in Lake County Circuit Court. A trial on Swopes' fitness will now be held. Defense attorney Eric Rinehart says he expects a date for the trial to be set next week. Earlier this year the Illinois Department of Public Health determined the 48-year-old Swopes was fit to stand trial.

Swopes and his wife, Katherine, are charged with child endangerment and unlawful restraint for keeping their daughter in a basement room for months. They claim they believed she was possessed by a demon.

Forty-nine-year-old Katherine Swopes is free on bond and is prohibited from contacting the victim and three other children.

