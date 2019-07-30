Man unfit for trial for confining daughter in basement

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man who, with his wife, is accused of confining their 10-year-old daughter to their basement has been found mentally unfit for trial by a court-appointed doctor.

Randy Swopes' status was revealed Tuesday during a hearing in Lake County Circuit Court. A trial on Swopes' fitness will now be held. Defense attorney Eric Rinehart says he expects a date for the trial to be set next week. Earlier this year the Illinois Department of Public Health determined the 48-year-old Swopes was fit to stand trial.

Swopes and his wife, Katherine, are charged with child endangerment and unlawful restraint for keeping their daughter in a basement room for months. They claim they believed she was possessed by a demon.

Forty-nine-year-old Katherine Swopes is free on bond and is prohibited from contacting the victim and three other children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.