Property owners sue to stop proposed cattle farm expansion

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Property owners near a cattle farm in northwest Missouri are suing to stop a major expansion of the operation.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by 141 property owners contends the Valley Oaks Steak Co.'s farm already has brought noise, odors and pests to the area near Lone Jack, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Kansas City.

The lawsuit contends the problems will only get worse if Valley Oaks' proposal to expand from fewer than 999 cattle to 6,999 cattle is granted.

The landowners and Powell Gardens, a botanical garden about 3 miles from Valley Oaks, have opposed the expansion. In January, a Jackson County judge granted a preliminary injunction that put the expansion plans on hold.

Valley Oaks officials have said the operation will be among the most environmentally friendly concentrated animal feeding operations in the country.

