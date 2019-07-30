Missouri lawmaker dies 4 months after vehicle crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri lawmaker dies 4 months after vehicle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker who was injured in a vehicle crash earlier this year has died while on a vacation with her family.

Rick Roeber (RAY'-ber) said his wife, state Rep. Rebecca Roeber, died Tuesday in her sleep in Estes Park, Colorado, where their extended family was on vacation. He said the cause of death was unknown. Roeber was 61 years old.

The Republican lawmaker from Lee's Summit suffered 18 broken bones in a March crash when her vehicle crossed the center line of U.S. 50 and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Rick Roeber said his wife had recently completed four months of rehabilitation from her injuries and had traveled to Colorado to celebrate. She had announced that she was seeking re-election in 2020.

