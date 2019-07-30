Branson woman drowns while swimming in Table Rock Lake

CAPE FAIR, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of a 37-year-old Branson woman has been recovered from Table Rock Lake.

The patrol says Jennifer Arnold drowned Monday while trying to swim across the lake in the Cape Fair area.

A witness called 911 after losing sight of Arnold.

Arnold's body was recovered Tuesday near the James River Area of the lake.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.