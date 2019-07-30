Branson woman drowns while swimming in Table Rock Lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Branson woman drowns while swimming in Table Rock Lake

CAPE FAIR, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of a 37-year-old Branson woman has been recovered from Table Rock Lake.

The patrol says Jennifer Arnold drowned Monday while trying to swim across the lake in the Cape Fair area.

A witness called 911 after losing sight of Arnold.

Arnold's body was recovered Tuesday near the James River Area of the lake.

