Another break from summer humidity - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Another break from summer humidity

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Don't expect it to feel like fall, but slightly lower humidity is likely for a couple of days.  Cooler mornings and warm afternoons will provide weather for just about any outdoor activities.  The next chance for rain is a small chance during the weekend. 

Jim has a look at the updated 7 day outlook on News 3 this evening. 

